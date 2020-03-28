🔥England cricket captain Heather Knight signs up as NHS volunteer🔥

England Women’s cricket captain Heather Knight has signed up as an NHS volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week the government called for 250,000 voulnteers to help support the strained Health Service, and have been inundated with responses. More then 700,000 have already answered the call to deliver medicines, help transport patients or simply put in phone calls to those isolating alone.

While looking to remain fit in anticipation of the return of sport, Knight, whose brother is a doctor, and England teammate Sophia Dunkley have put their names down to help the cause.

“We’ve got quite a lot of free time at the moment and apart from trying our best to stay fit there isn’t masses to do,” said Knight.

“I think it’s really important that we try and help as much as we can. I’ve signed up to the government’s NHS Volunteer Scheme to do my bit.

“I’ve made myself available to talk to people who are home alone, lonely and self-isolating and I’ve also offered to transport medicines.

“As well as my brother, I’ve got some friends who work in the NHS and we saw on Thursday with the clap at 8pm how much they mean to everyone, we should all support as much as possible, especially at this time.

“I think Dunks [Sophia Dunkley] has also volunteered, which is great. We all need to stay home, protect the NHS and help save lives but this scheme, if you’re in a position to help, is another way to help those on the frontlines.”