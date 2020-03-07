🔥England clinch Six Nations Triple Crown despite Wales fightback and Manu Tuilagi red card🔥

England’s Six Nations ends – for now – with a win over Wales at Twickenham by 33 points to 30 in a bizarre, dramatic and fun game that the hosts ended with 13 men.

Wales scored two late tries while England were two men down to take a little layer of gloss off a fine win that secures them the Triple Crown.

Manu Tuilagi, who had been terrific all day, was sent off for a shoulder charge on George North in the right corner, while Ellis Genge, who had only been on a few minutes, was sin-binned for England’s persistent offsides.

Luckily for England, the job was long done.

This game had as complicated a backdrop as any in recent memory, with coronavirus confusing the Championship. England are without a player, Mako Vunipola, because of fears surrounding the outbreak (although he played for Saracens today).

This was also the only game of the day because of it, and England will not play next week because of it. If they do ever play Italy in “this” season’s competition, France might have already wrapped up the title.

Almost inevitably, it was a niggly game, tricky to referee for Ben O’Keeffe (who did fine in the circumstances), and studded with naughtiness, with Joe Marler’s apparent grabbing of Alun Wyn Jones’ nether regions the headline act.

The theory goes that when England start well they stay good. A mid-game blip meant that was not quite true here, but Anthony Watson’s early try – which came right out of their playbook – set the tone.

That was a fine score. Watson, who was terrific all day on his return to the side, earned England a lineout with his harrying near the Welsh line. From the set-piece they used a set move and, via some smart work from Ben Youngs, Watson went over.

Wales pegged three points back when George North knocked on close to the line, and a big brawl began.

There were two more penalties traded, with the score 10-6, by the time England scored again. This time it was Elliot Daly, moved to the wing due to Jonny May’s substitution because of concussion, after lovely passing from Owen Farrell.

England were swift – in their speed of ball, in their speed off the line – and Wales at times looked simply unable to live with it. But they chipped away with penalties, feeding on England’s indiscipline, the tone for which was set by Farrell, to stay in the game.

It was a sapping game, and not just because of the pace. Wales barely kicked the ball out of play all day, so back England had to come. It was little surprise that the game lost a little shape in the final quarter as the replacements poured on and the injuries racked up; everyone was knackered.

England ended the half poorly, giving three points back to Wales by contriving to turn a strong-looking scrum into a midfield error. Wales attacked, and Maro Itoje produced a high hit in the middle of the field.

Dan Biggar was happy to take the points. An 11-point cushion looked comfortable, but England were 13 ahead in Cardiff last year and conspired to lose.

They started the second half even worse, allowing Josh Navidi to escape up the right from the kick-off. Three passes later – through the hands of Nick Tompkins and Tomos Williams to Justin Tipuric – Wales scored under the posts.

It had taken 24 seconds, and England’s lead was just four. Luckily for England fans, most of them were not yet back in their seats to see this woeful bit of rugby from their team.

The rot was stopped when Courtney Lawes won a vital, kickable penalty. Farrell knocked the three points over to retain the buffer. And five minutes later England were adding three more points, this time through George Ford after Farrell received some treatment.

This penalty, for the second time in the game, came after an epic effort at the scrum through Marler.

When Tuilagi went over on the left (man-of-the-match Youngs was involved for the third time) after waves of England attack, the game was won – but the drama was not done yet.

Wales spent much of the final 15 minutes camped in England’s 22, which led to the carding of Genge and, then, as Henry Slade made a last-ditch try-saving tackle on North, Tuilagi stormed over and dived to help out.

It was too high and there were no arms. Nor were there complaints from Tuilagi, who shook North’s hand on the way off.

Biggar popped through one of the many gaps to score, then Tipuric earned Wales a losing bonus point with his second score in the last play of a magnificent game.