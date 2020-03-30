🔥England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton kick off FA's 'Football's Staying Home' campaign🔥

England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton have helped launch the Football Association’s (FA) “Football’s Staying Home” campaign amid the coronavirus shutdown.

All elite football in the country is currently suspended until at least April 30 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with further delays now looking inevitable.

“We understand that, at times like these, football loses its relevance,” the FA said in a statement to announce their new digital initiative that launched on Monday.

“However, we retain the everlasting belief that our game can offer people hope, entertainment and togetherness while also acting as a vehicle to promote wellbeing – both physical and mental – when many are isolated in their own homes.”

The FA stated that the campaign will “bring together players of the past and present – as well as experts from St. George’s Park – to produce content that engages the nation at this difficult time.”

In the video launch, Tottenham striker Kane said: “Over the coming weeks the England channel will be bringing you a wide range of content with things like motivational advice on Mondays and throwbacks on Thursday.”

Houghton added: “So stay safe, look after each other and hopefully this brings a few smiles on faces.”

Classic FA Cup and Women’s Super League matches will also be broadcast across the FA’s social channels and The FA Player every Sunday.

Fans, players, parents, teams, leagues and county FAs have been invited to support the campaign by creating their own content and using #FootballsStayingHome with the best posts featured in an online hub at TheFA.com/FootballsStayingHome.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.