🔥England bowler Mark Wood ruled out of Sri Lanka tour with side strain🔥

England have announced that Mark Wood has joined Jofra Archer in being ruled out of the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka.

Wood picked up a left side strain during the T20s on the recent tour of South Africa, and has been replaced by the uncapped Lancashire quick Saqib Mahmood.

“He [Wood] underwent several scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side,” said an ECB statement.

Wood enjoyed a sensational return to Test cricket in South Africa, taking 12 wickets in two matches, not to mention smashing 95 runs.

He was man of the match in the final game of the 3-1 series win, in Johannesburg.

This is the latest in a long line of injuries for Wood, who did not play for six months after July’s World Cup Final due to a side injury. The 30-year-old has managed just 15 Tests.

Wood is likely to miss the start of the county season with Durham, with his return from injury not expected until May.

Archer has already been ruled out of the Sri Lanka series with a stress fracture to his elbow, meaning England are without their two premier fast bowlers.

James Anderson is also missing, as he recovers from a fractured rib he picked up in Cape Town.

That leaves Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes and Mahmood as England’s seam options for a series that has 120 World Test Championship points up for grabs.

Opener Rory Burns has also been ruled out with an ankle injury for the tour that leaves on Monday.