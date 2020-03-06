🔥England boss Phil Neville calls for Lionesses to develop ruthless streak after USA defeat at SheBelieves Cup🔥

England manager Phil Neville says his side lack the ruthless streak to beat the best after losing their SheBelieves Cup opener to the USA.

The Lionesses, who ran the world champions closer in their World Cup semi-final defeat last summer than they did in Orlando on Thursday night, were undone by two goals in as many minutes from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd.

Neville, however, insisted that his side are on the right trajectory despite a sixth defeat in nine games.

“I don’t see a team that lacked confidence in terms of the way that we want to play,” said Neville.

“I see a team that are trying to play the right way and it feels as if we are so close, yet so far at this moment in time. That is how the players feel as well.

“We’ve got to overcome that, add that ruthlessness that we saw [from the USA], who had two chances and two goals.

“The first one was a wondergoal, I’ve got to say, I was stood behind it, the second was a lapse in concentration. It is that ruthlessness that sets the best teams above the rest and we need to develop that.

“The semi-final was six months ago, and the gap hasn’t widened, that’s for sure. Our team is different, there’s a lot of young players in there, we are building something new.

“The biggest obstacle is always the final bit, the last one or two percent and going above them to try and beat them.”