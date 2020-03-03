🔥England boss Gareth Southgate optimistic Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford will be fit for Euro 2020🔥

England manager Gareth Southgate believes both Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford will be fit for Euro 2020.

Tottenham striker Kane has been sidelined since New Year’s Day after tearing his hamstring, while Rashford hasn’t featured for Manchester United since sustaining a back injury against Wolves in mid-January.

The forwards – who scored 15 of England’s 37 goals in qualification; Kane with 12 and Rashford with three – were both labelled as potential doubts for the tournament.

However, encouraging reports have emerged that suggest both are recovering ahead of schedule.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Uefa Nations League draw, where Belgium, Denmark and Iceland were named England’s group stage opponents, Southgate reiterated that it’s only good news he’s hearing from the clubs.

On Kane’s recovery, he said: “As far as I’m concerned he’s on schedule. All the information we’ve had is that he’s progressing well and we know with Harry he’ll give himself the best chance of being fit by following everything to the absolute letter.”

Southgate was also positive on Rashford’s fitness ahead of the tournament. He said: “With Harry and Marcus Rashford, they’ve both had serious injuries, long-term injuries.

“Both of them will do everything within their powers to get themselves fit and ready and available for us for the summer.”

For Southgate, to have both Kane and Rashford unavailable would be a huge blow. However, he says that it is the players’ safety that is paramount and admits a return to club football is equally as important as the national team.

Kane and Rashford were integral to England’s Euro 2020 qualification (via Getty Images)

“The first priority for both of them is to get back playing for their clubs,” he said. “They’re players of Tottenham and Manchester United and then all being well they’ll be available for us in the summer, but I know that both of them will want to affect their clubs’ seasons.

“They’re both optimistic, they’re both very focused on their recovery. It’s frustrating for any player to have long term injuries – they’re both at clubs that are pushing for that top four so there are big games that they’re missing, big European ties that they’re missing.

“We’ve got to make sure with both of them that it’s not just a case of being fit for us – they’ve got long careers ahead of them as well.”