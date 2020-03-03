england-blow-as-mako-vunipola-ruled-out-of-wales-six-nations-clash-with-medical-issue

🔥England blow as Mako Vunipola ruled out of Wales Six Nations clash with medical issue🔥

News
John koli0

England prop Mako Vunipola will miss Saturday’s Six Nations meeting with Wales.

The Saracens loosehead was named in Eddie Jones’ 34-man squad to begin preparations for the Twickenham showdown on Monday, having missed the win over Ireland and travelled to Tonga due to personal reasons.

However, he has now been ruled out of the Wales match with a medical issue.

This page is being updated

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

go-behind-the-scenes-with-edie-falco-star-of-the-new-cbs-police-drama-‘tommy’

Go Behind-The-Scenes With Edie Falco Star Of The New CBS Police Drama ‘Tommy’

John koli
meditation,-running-and-a-plant-based-diet:-wellness…the-lewis-hamilton-way

🔥Meditation, running and a plant-based diet: wellness…the Lewis Hamilton way🔥

John koli
biden-lands-key-endorsement-three-days-before-south-carolina-presidential-contest

🔥Biden lands key endorsement three days before South Carolina presidential contest🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *