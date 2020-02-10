🔥England big guns return as tourists ramp up T20 World Cup preparation🔥

The time for experimentation is over for England as the white-ball leg of this tour of South Africa ratchets up in intensity this week with the start of a three-match T20 series.

England used 14 of their 15 squad members during a one-day series that ended 1-1 following a nerve-jangling two-wicket victory in the third and final match in Johannesburg on Sunday.

That result extended the unbeaten run for Eoin Morgan’s team in bilateral ODI series to 12, a sequence stretching back more than three years.

However, it was achieved without several World Cup winners, including Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali until the pair returned to make all the difference in the series finale at the Wanderers.

Rashid, in his 100th ODI, took three for 51 to earn the man-of-the-match award, while Moeen’s excellence with the ball was complemented by an unbeaten 17 with the bat that eventually saw England to their target of 257 with 40 balls to spare.

Now, though, the big guns rested for the ODIs return for the first T20 in East London on Wednesday, with Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood all set to go straight into the XI.

For England, this is the start of the journey towards this autumn’s T20 World Cup in Australia, as they attempt to become the first nation to hold both the 50-over and T20 world titles at the same time.

“It’s the priority of the white-ball trip,” Morgan said of the T20 series that also takes in matches in Durban on Friday and Centurion on Sunday. “Jos Buttler, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes are coming back into the XI, which will make it a hell of a lot stronger and also give it clear-cut direction in what we’re aiming towards, which is the World Cup in Australia in October and November.

“Everything is geared towards that and it will be a matter of putting out our strongest team for all three games here and trying to get into that mould of clarifying people’s roles.”

Rashid, back from a shoulder injury that was managed throughout the whole of last summer’s successful World Cup campaign, will be a key player over the next week, after he showed his value in yesterday’s final ODI.

World Cup hero Stokes is back in the frame after being rested for the ODI series (Getty Images)

Morgan admitted the leg-spinner had been troubling his team-mates all week in the nets. “He’s had everybody in our team in his pocket with his variations,” he said. “The way he’s come into this tour, he’s extremely fit, his shoulder is strong and everything he’s done this week in the nets has been reaffirmed out there in the middle. It just goes to show how valuable he and Moeen are to our squad. The two of them are match-winners.”

Joe Root, who scored 49 yesterday, will return home from South Africa today after he was left out of the squad for the T20s. England’s Test captain admitted over the weekend that he had all but given up hope of playing for his country in the shortest format.

“I think being honest, I’m probably not in the best XI,” he said. “It’ll be difficult for me to get opportunities to prove a point in domestic cricket, so it is what it is.”

South Africa will call upon Dale Steyn for the first time in 11 months after the 36-year-old fast bowler was called into the Proteas’ squad for the T20 series over the weekend.

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket last August in a bid to extend his career, missed last summer’s 50-over World Cup with a shoulder injury but has proved his fitness with a spell playing for Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash League.