🔥Enfield shooting: Murder probe launched after man dies following being shot in the head in north London🔥

Police have launched a murder probe after a man died following being shot in the head in north London.

The victim, who police have named as Abdullahi Mahmoud, 29, died after being fired upon in Hertford Road, Enfield shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday.

Officers went to the scene and found Mr Mahmoud with a serious head injury. He was rushed to hospital and later died while in care.

Scotland Yard said a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in currently in custody.

The victim was shot in Hertford Road, Enfield on Thursday (Google Maps)

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Wallis of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our thoughts are with Abdullahi’s family and they will continue to receive specialist support as the investigation progresses.

“This was a violent attack in the middle of the street and my team are working hard to establish who is responsible.

“We are exploring the possibility there was more than one assailant and would specifically like to appeal to those who may have been shopping in the area at this time to make contact with police.

“One line of inquiry is that this is gang-related, however enquiries are in the very early stages and we retain an open mind as we gather evidence and piece together the last moments of Abdullahi’s life.”

North Area Borough Commander Treena Fleming said: “This is a horrific incident and our first thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances.

“I want to reassure local residents that they can expect to see an increased police presence in the area.

“Please, if you have information that you want to share, do approach them and tell them what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5035/19MAr or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.