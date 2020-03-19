🔥Enfield shooting: Man fighting for life after being shot in head in north London🔥

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in north London. 

Police scrambled to Hertford Road, in Enfield, to reports of a firearm incident at around 4.40pm on Thursday. 

Officers and paramedics found a man with a head injury at the scene, Scotland Yard said. 

A spokeswoman said: “He has been taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition.”

No arrests have been made and police are launching an investigation into the incident.

A police cordon remains in place with police investigate. 

Buses are on diversion while emergency services remain at the scene.

A Transport for London spokesman said: “Routes 121, 191, 279 and 307 are on diversion as the road is blocked in both directions.”

