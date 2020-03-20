🔥Enfield shooting: Man dies in hospital after being shot in the head in north London🔥

A man has died in hospital after being shot in the head in north London. 

The victim, believed to be in his twenties, was found in the street with a head wound after officers were called to reports of a shooting in Hertford Road, Enfield. 

He was rushed to hospital after police attended the scene, shortly after 4.30pm on Thursday. 

Scotland Yard has since confirmed he died while in care.

A spokeswoman told the Standard officers remain on the scene as investigations are underway. 

A man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of murder, she said. 

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5053/19Mar or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

