🔥Endgame: Old Vic cancels final two weeks of production saying coronavirus has created 'unthinkable' situation🔥

The Old Vic has brought its run of Samuel Becket’s Endgame to an early close in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The production, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming, was set to end in two weeks’ time, but the Covid-19 outbreak has made business as usual at the theatre “increasingly impractical to sustain,” it said in an emotive statement.

Announcing the news on its website and social media pages, the playhouse wrote: “Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice on coping with the Coronavirus, given the new travel and other restrictions in place it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theatre.

“We are very sympathetic to people’s personal circumstances, as we are to the audiences who are still excited to visit the theatre and see our productions.

We are also extremely aware of our employees’ financial dependence on work being presented and tickets being purchased.

“So it is with great sadness that we have had to decide to suspend the presentation of Endgame in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II for the next two weeks, which is the remainder of its run.”

The statement goes on to describe the Old Vic’s status as a “non-commercial theatre” with which is “completely dependent on philanthropic donations, sponsorship and ticket sales”.

It then states that to offer a full refund for all cancelled performances “would be financially devastating for us”.

“So we are asking all ticket holders to please consider donating the cost of the ticket rather than requesting a credit note or refund.”

Anyone who donates will be sent a link to an “exclusive video recording of the entire production of Endgame”, captured earlier in the run, as well as a “private video message of appreciation from the cast, and a free Friends membership entitling you to Priority Booking valid for one year.”

The statement goes on: “It is unthinkable that the creativity and brilliance of our artists and those incredible people who uphold this 202-year-old institution every day will be diminished by this unprecedented situation.

“We will fight hard to keep it here, for you, for us all. Whilst we do that, take care of yourselves and each other, and keep in touch.”

All future productions, including 4000 Miles starring Timothée Chalamet, are currently still scheduled to go ahead.

