🔥Emre Can reveals he instantly rejected a January move to Manchester United because of Liverpool history🔥

News
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed he received and instantly rejected a Manchester United January offer due to his Merseyside links.

The German – perhaps best known for his sensational overhead kick against Watford in 2017 – played 166 games for Liverpool during his four-year spell.

Can joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2018, but after being excluded from Maurizio Sarri’s Champions League squad, opted for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to his Dortmund career, already making seven Bundesliga appearances, scoring one goal.

The German club – who sit second in the Bundesliga table with 11 games remaining – have already activated the clause in Can’s contract which will see his deal made permanent in the summer.

Emre Can signed for Liverpool  from Bayer Leverkusen for £10m (via Getty Images)

Can – although enjoying life in Germany – revealed he had several potential options, one of which being United.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kicker, Can said: “I had three Premier League deals alone, including one from Manchester United.

“But I didn’t think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past.”

United fans may not feel too aggrieved by Can’s decision with January signing Bruno Fernandes proving a sensational acquisition to date.

