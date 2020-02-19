🔥Emre Can hails 'crazy' Erling Haaland after rocket gives Borussia Dortmund Champions League win over PSG🔥

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can heaped praise on “crazy” Erling Haaland after the teenager’s double helped give his side the advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland opened the scoring from close range midway through the second half, and though Neymar hit back immediately for PSG, the Norwegian made sure his side would take a first-leg lead to Paris in three weeks’ time by firing home a stunning left-footed strike from just outside the box.

Tuesday night’s game was Haaland’s first in the Champions League for his new club, having already scored eight goals in the competition’s group stage for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg prior to his January move.

His strikes make him the fastest player in Champions League history to reach ten goals, and put him level with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski at the top of this season’s scoring charts, leaving teammate Can suitably impressed.

A 2-1 scoreline leaves the tie nicely poised ahead of the second leg.

“He’s a great, great footballer,” the former Liverpool man told BT Sport. “He scores a lot of goals but he’s also a great guy.

“A little bit crazy I think, funny and hopefully he will continue like that.”