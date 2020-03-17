🔥Empire State Building closes observation deck on coronavirus fears🔥

The Empire State Building and New York skyline are seen while a public park is shuttered due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hoboken, New Jersey, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) – The Empire State Building’s observation deck has been closed to the public to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmissions, the owner of the iconic Manhattan landmark said on Tuesday.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc said the building’s observatory generated a net operating income of $24 million in the second quarter of 2019.