🔥Emotional Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant ahead of Rafael Nadal clash🔥

Nick Kyrgios cut an emotional figure as he entered the Rod Laver Arena ahead of his Australian Open clash with world No. 1 Rafael Nadal, as he paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kyrgios, a huge basketball fan, entered the court wearing a Lakers jersey with Bryant’s name and number on the back, while also warming up in the top and appeared close to tears.

Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash at the age of just 41. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine casualties of the crash which happened outside of Calabasas in California on Sunday morning.

Paying tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant ❤️@NickKyrgios | #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/XGOjf2WSXO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2020

Nick Kyrgios walked out in Kobe’s jersey and is wearing it while warming up pic.twitter.com/7SkSzFoKSi — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 27, 2020

Bryant was a huge tennis fan and was involved in the pre-match coin toss between Roger Federer and Dan Evans at the US Open last year.

And the tennis world has publicly mourned his sudden passing, with Kyrgios the latest to pay his respects.

His opponent Nadal had earlier posted a heartfelt message on social media.

I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020

‘I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world,’ Nadal tweeted.

‘Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.’

Novak Djokovic had a close relationship with Bryant – who he described as a ‘mentor’ – and posted a tribute to the Lakers legend on social media.

‘My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy,’ Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

‘May God bless you and your Gianna. Thank you for being there for me and inspiring the entire world. Thank you for showing all of us athletes how to compete and respect sport.

‘Thank you for the greatest legacy you leave behind with us. I’ll never forget your smile spreading positive energy everywhere you went. You and your daughter will live forever ♾ in our hearts ❤️. RIP amico mio. Ti voglio bene.’

