🔥Emmerdale’s Charley Webb enjoys girls’ day out with EastEnders pal Lacey Turner🔥

Charley Webb enjoyed a fun-filled day out with fellow soap star Lacey Turner.

The Emmerdale star, 31, looked happy as ever as she posed with EastEnders actress Lacey Turner and mummy blogger Ola Pelovangu for a selfie.

The sweet selfie was shared to Ola’s Instagram stories and captioned: “Met these two gorgeous mamas.”

All three are mothers, with Charley being a mum of three, Ola also a mum of three and Lacey welcoming her daughter Dusty just last year.

The trio looked in good spirits as they posed for the snap, and Charley’s son Bowie appeared to have snuck into the frame in the background.

Charley Webb with Matthew Wolfenden (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

The Emmerdale actress’ day out comes just after her surprise admission that she has “no plans” to return to the ITV soap as her character Debbie Dingle.

Charley has played the longstanding character since 2002 and is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her third son, Ace.

She recently told The Sun: “I’m still on maternity leave at the moment.

“It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game.

“It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment.”

Charley is married to her Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and they regularly share snaps from their idyllic home life in the country on Instagram.

She only just shared an adorable photo of their youngest Ace to her some followers with the caption: “6 months of loving Ace Gene Wolfenden.”

Lacey Turner commented on the post with a heart emoji while Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan wrote: “So beautiful x.”

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.