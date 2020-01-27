🔥Emmerdale star Jonathan Wrather reveals drastic action was taken to keep Pierce’s identity as Graham’s killer a secret🔥

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) met a grisly end in Emmerdale during last week’s episodes in a thrilling whodunit storyline, as — after antagonising several village mainstays including Kim Tate (Claire King), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) — he found himself breathing his last breath.

Graham’s final day played over and over throughout a week’s worth of episodes — each time from a different villagers perspective — as it became clear that each and every one of them had more than enough motive to want him dead.

However, none of the suspects were actually responsible for the murder, as — in a shock twist — rapist pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) returned and sought revenge on him.

Speaking about his return to the soap, actor Jonathan said: ‘I love it, so nice to be back. I have enjoyed this more than the first-time round. It was open ended first time but this time I had a rough idea of what was going to happen but not quite where it’s going. But it’s a defined period. It’s great working with Zoe and everyone round the building. I forgot how much I loved it. It’s like being back home, a wonderful experience.’

Whodunit storylines are notoriously difficult to pull off, as keeping the identity of the character who strikes the final blow is incredibly difficult, but Jonathan reveals that Emmerdale were taking extra precautions to ensure Pierce’s return remained a secret.

He said: ‘I didn’t realise how seriously it was being taken. I wasn’t talking to anyone about what I should be doing. I was shuffling into the rear entrance into the studio. Most of the scenes were on location at first so it was easier to hide. But you had to block the road off both ends and someone with an umbrella and a hood had me covered up. It’s been worthwhile.’

‘I have a pass to get me round the building but it has another name and another photo. My name is Mark Bloomfield and I am referred to as Mark in the script.’

‘At one point Pierce refers to himself as an alias so half the cast didn’t know I was coming back as I wasn’t named in the scripts. Then the penny dropped. We have kept it a secret so far so hopefully it pays off. We’ve got used to the secrecy and it’s been amusing skulking around. It’s added to the excitement.’

Emmerdale continues Monday 27 January at 7pm on ITV.

