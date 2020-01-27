🔥Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle arrested on suspicion of murder after Graham Foster’s body is discovered🔥

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) was brutally murdered by Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) in Emmerdale, but — with a plethora of suspects with their own motives up for grabs — it appears as if police are looking elsewhere following the discovery of the victim’s body, as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was arrested during tonight’s episode.

With Graham’s body having been left in the woodland, it was inevitable that somebody would stumble upon it, and — during tonight’s episode — Priya (Fiona Wade) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) were the unlucky villagers to do so.

After setting their sights upon Graham’s frost-covered corpse, the pair informed the police, who wasted little time in setting up an investigation into what happened.

However, before that, they were left with the unfortunate task of having to inform Graham’s loved ones about what had transpired.

As Rhona desperately tried to get in contact with her beau — after he failed to show up in time for their ferry to France — she was horrified when the police arrived at her door, and proceeded to inform her that Graham was not only dead, but that he’d been murdered.

Naturally, Rhona was devastated by what she heard, but it was apparent that the police had their sights set upon Marlon after Priya had informed them about the public altercation he’d had with Graham the day before.

As the episode came to a close, Marlon found himself being taken to the station after he was publicly arrested in front of the whole village — all the other potential suspects included.

With The Woolpack chef having very publicly clashed with — and threatened — Graham up at Hawksford on the day in question — not to mention the fact that he was due to meet with Graham in the very location where his body was discovered — he’s in something of a tricky situation — but will he be able to prove his innocence?

Emmerdale continues Tuesday 28 January at 7pm on ITV.

