🔥Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle makes a shocking discovery tonight amid Graham Foster’s murder investigation🔥

The truth about Charity Dingle’s (Emma Atkins) mysterious behaviour on the night in which Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) met a grisly end in Emmerdale came to light during last night’s episode, as she revealed to fiancée Vanessa Woodfield (Machelle Hardwick) that she and Ryan Stocks (James Moore) stole Graham’s money, but her attention is elsewhere tonight as she makes a shocking discovery.

Charity and Vanessa were due to tie the knot last week, and — in spite of their big day showing signs of going off without a hitch, so to speak — Graham’s sinister actions resulted in Charity calling off the ceremony, as she felt it was in Ryan’s best interests in order to make sure he was okay after what Graham had done to him.

However, Vanessa knew there was more to this than meets the eye, and — during last night’s episode — the truth came to light, as word of Graham’s demise spread around the village, and thus Charity wasted little time in coming clean in order to prove her own innocence.

Yes, she and Ryan had stolen Graham’s cash as a means of getting revenge, and Vanessa wasn’t in the least bit pleased, given that Charity had promised her that she simply wouldn’t do something like this ever again after their last falling out over money.

However — in spite of all that’s transpired — Charity’s attention is elsewhere during tonight’s episode, as she learns some shocking information.

Yes, Noah (Jack Downham) tells his mum that it was Sarah (Katie Hill) to blame for him ending up in hospital just prior to the festive season — not Graham.

Charity is floored after the revelation, but what will she do will this information?

Will she confront Sarah on the matter?

Or will she feel guilty over what she did to Graham knowing that he wasn’t to blame?

Emmerdale continues Tuesday 28 January at 7pm on ITV.

