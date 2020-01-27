🔥Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle and Ryan Stocks stole Graham Foster’s money🔥

Charity Dingle was among those believed to have been responsible for Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) demise in Emmerdale, but the real reason for her odd behaviour on the night in question came to light during tonight’s episode, as it was revealed they’d taken Graham’s money.

Vanessa was annoyed with her fiancé during tonight’s episode, as she quizzed her about why she never followed through with the wedding.

Ever perceptive, Vanessa was able to pick up on Charity’s odd behaviour, but the Woolpack landlady avoided answering her questions _ that is until Billy arrived in the pub and revealed that he’d found Graham’s dead body.

As a result, Charity came clean to her bothered and thus revealed that she and Ryan’s od behaviour was as a result of them having stolen Graham’s money on the night in which he was murdered.

Vanessa was horrified that Charity had lied to her — again in regards to money — and thus headed out to find Rhona (Zoe Henry)

Meanwhile, Ryan panicked that they’d both be in trouble with the law — but Charity reassured him that this wouldn’t be the case. The question is: will the police find out about what they’ve done?

Or will Ryan and Charity be able to cover their tracks?

Emmerdale continues Tuesday 27 January at 7pm on ITV