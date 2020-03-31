🔥Emma Watson says she felt 'anxiety and pressure to be married or have a baby' by 30🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In a rare interview with Teen Vogue, Harry Potter star Emma Watson spoke to Texas A&M professor and author Valerie Hudson for Teen Vogue.

The Little Women actress received a copy of Hudson’s book Sex and World Peace from feminist icon Gloria Steinem.

In the interview, Watson discusses capitalism, therapy, the #MeToo movement and relationships.

(Getty Images)

Watson, 29, discusses being self-partnered, a term that she coined in a Vogue interview in November.

Watson says, “In the run-up to my 30s, [I felt] this incredible, sudden anxiety and pressure that I had to be married or have a baby or [be] moving into a house. And there was no word for this kind of subliminal messaging and anxiety and pressure that I felt building up but couldn’t really name, so I used the word self-partnered.”

(Getty Images)

She goes on to say, “For me it wasn’t so much about coining a word; it was more that I needed to create a definition for something that I didn’t feel there was language for. And it was interesting because it really riled some people up! It was less for me about the word but more about what it meant — just this idea that we need to reclaim language and space in order to express ourselves, because sometimes it’s really not there.”

She also talks about how she thinks relationships should evolve. She previously dated Glee actor Chord Overstreet and Silicon Valley techie William “Mack” Knight.

Watson says, “I feel that relationships that don’t necessarily follow traditional models do require more communication and consent. It requires an actual conversation and agreement about the delegation of tasks and labor and responsibilities that maybe you don’t feel you need to have or should have if you follow those traditional stereotypes.… The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it’s all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you’re just meant to get each other, it’s bullst! It’s impossible!”

Watson opened up about the story on Instagram, writing a lengthy message about the story’s headline.