Focus Features |

Release Date:

February 21, 2020

| PG

Starring:

Amber Anderson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Callum Turner, Chloe Pirrie, Gemma Whelan, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Rupert Graves, Tanya Reynolds

Summary:

Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

Director:

Autumn de Wilde

Genre(s):

Drama, Comedy

Rating:

PG

Runtime:

124 min

Awards & Rankings

33

#33 Best Movie of 2020

