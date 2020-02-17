🔥Emma.🔥
Movie Details & Credits
Focus Features |
Release Date:
February 21, 2020
| PG
Starring:
Amber Anderson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Callum Turner, Chloe Pirrie, Gemma Whelan, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Rupert Graves, Tanya Reynolds
Summary:
Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.
Director:
Autumn de Wilde
Genre(s):
Drama, Comedy
Rating:
PG
Runtime:
124 min
See All Details and Credits
Awards & Rankings
33
#33 Best Movie of 2020
Watch Now