🔥Emirates airline adds Beijing and Seattle to flight suspensions🔥

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
emirates-airline-adds-beijing-and-seattle-to-flight-suspensions

DUBAI — Emirates, one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, is suspending flights to Beijing, its only active mainland China route since the United Arab Emirates aviation regulator forced it to stop flights to other cities there last month.

Beijing, Entebbe and Seattle were included in an updated list of suspended destinations posted by the airline on its website on Sunday. Beijing flights are suspended until further notice.

The state-owned Dubai carrier has suspended flights to 109 different destinations, representing nearly 70% of its network of 159 international destinations, because of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on travel demand. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman)

You May Also Like

ultimatequaranteam-explained:-all-you-need-to-know-about-leyton-orient&apos;s-fifa-tournament-that-starts-today

🔥UltimateQuaranTeam explained: All you need to know about Leyton Orient's FIFA tournament that starts today🔥

william-and-kate-middleton-lead-royals-in-sharing-mother&apos;s-day-wishes-during-&apos;difficult-time&apos;

🔥William and Kate Middleton lead royals in sharing Mother's Day wishes during 'difficult time'🔥

farewell,-kenny-rogers:-if-you’re-gonna-play-the-game,-boy,-you-gotta-learn-to-play-it-right

Farewell, Kenny Rogers: If You’re Gonna Play the Game, Boy, You Gotta Learn to Play It Right

watch-the-killers-perform-‘caution’-in-a-bathroom-for-‘kimmel’-quarantine-webisode

Watch the Killers Perform ‘Caution’ in a Bathroom for ‘Kimmel’ Quarantine Webisode

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *