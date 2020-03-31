🔥Eminem says raising daughter Hailie Jade and her siblings is 'the accomplishment I'm most proud of'🔥

Eminem says raising his children is the accomplishment he is “most proud of”.

Speaking about his personal life in a new interview with Mike Tyson on the former heavyweight boxer’s podcast Hotboxin’, Eminem spoke with pride about his biological daughter Hailie Jade, and two adoptive daughers, Whitney and Alaina.

“It definitely is crazy,” said Eminem of his daughters.

“I have a niece that I have helped raise too that’s pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26. And I have a younger one that’s 17 now.

“So when I think about my accomplishments that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is that, is being able to raise kids.”

Eminem adopted Whitney, his ex-partner Kim Scott’s daughter from another marriage, and Alaina, Scott’s niece.

He also spoke proudly of the achievements of 24-year-old daughter Hailie Jade.

“No babies, she has a boyfriend,” the rapper told Tyson and his co-hosts. “She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure.”

Hailie graduated from Michigan State University with her boyfriend Evan McClintock.

“She’s graduated from college, had a 3.9 (GPA),” he revealed.

Eminem released a new album, Music to be Murdered By, in January.

The record landed him in hot water due to lyrics referencing the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.