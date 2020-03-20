🔥Eminem reveals equipment malfunction nearly derailed his Oscars performance🔥

Eminem has revealed that his surprise performance at the Oscars was almost ruined by loose microphone equipment.

The rapper 47, performed Lose Yourself, to mark 17 years since the track won best original song after it featured in the film, 8 Mile.

His performance received a standing ovation and was very well received but Eminem has admitted that he refuses to watch the performance as it was almost wrecked by equipment.

On Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, he said: “When I went out there everything was cool. I go through the first verse and they had the mic pack that you wear to clip on your belt and your in-ears so you can hear the sound.

“And I’m rapping and all of a sudden I see between my legs the motherfing pack’s swinging.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said he spent much of the song trying to grab the rogue mic pack before finally putting it in his pocket.

He said: “By that time the song is over and I’m like man, what the f. We rehearsed for that shit, I know the words to Lose Yourself, but we rehearsed that shit extra, extra, extra just so we didn’t fthat up and that was the one thing we didn’t plan for and of course it went wrong.”

Tyson’s podcast co-host Eben Britton assured Eminem that viewers were completely unaware of the technical difficulties.

“I ain’t watched it,” replied said. “I got creeped out, I don’t want to see this shit, I’ll just get angry.”

Tyson, 53, also asked Eminem about his 23-year-old daughter, Hailie, who appears frequently in his lyrics.

“She’s doing good,” the musician said. “She’s made me proud, for sure.”

Tyson also discussed his cameo in 2009 hit comedy The Hangover. The former heavyweight boxing champion appeared as himself in the film, threatening the main characters after they steal his tiger in Las Vegas.

Tyson admitted to being “coked up” around the time he was filming the movie, divulging he was “a mess back then.”

He added that he not have high hopes for the film, which became a worldwide box office smash.

Additional reporting from PA