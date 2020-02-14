🔥Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership race after failing to make it on to ballot🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Emily Thornberry is out of the Labour leadership race after failing to drum up enough backing to make it on to the final members’ ballot.

The shadow foreign secretary narrowly fell short of getting the support of 33 local Labour branches by the deadline on Friday night.

Just hours before nominations closed, the Islington South and Finsbury MP, had written on Twitter: “Your CLP can make all the difference!

“Nominate me to get the widest range of voices, skills and experience on the ballot. Labour members deserve to have the widest and best possible choice when deciding our next leader.”

But her eleventh hour plea was not enough to keep her in the race. It means she will not get her name on the ballot paper that goes out to members, who have until 2 April to vote for Jeremy Corbyn’s successor.

Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy have all made it through to the final stage.

Sir Keir, the early favourite, has picked up endorsements from key trade unions such as Unison, as well as more than half of all constituency parties.

Ms Nandy has the support of the GMB and received a major boost with the endorsement of the Jewish Labour Movement.

Ms Long-Bailey, the shadow business secretary, has won the support of Unite.