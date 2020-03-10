🔥Emily Ratajkowski, her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard​​ and others hit the Art Production Fund's 10th Annual Gala🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

With unseasonably warm weather finally gracing New York, the best and the brightest came out in full force on Tuesday night for Art Production Fund’s 10th Annual Gala.

The celebrity-beloved event was held at the chicest of venues, The Pool & The Grill at the Seagram Building, and attended by Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard​​, the Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, and more.

The glam gala honored Sarah Hoover and artist Tom Sachs.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sarah Hoover (Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com)

The evening was made all the sweeter by New York Mayor de Blasio officially claiming March 9th as Art Production Fund Day, recognizing all the good public work the organization has helped fund.

David Byrne, Karen Wong and Hank Willis Thomas (Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com)

All proceeds from the evening go to commissions for artist’s public works (you may have seen Jeff Koon’s Ballerina at Rockefeller Center a few years ago or heard of Prada Marfa, both of which were beneficiaries of the APF).

Olympia Scarry and Derek Blasberg (Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com)

The socialite and star-studded evening saw guests sipping on Ruinart champagne followed by dinner at the Grill. That’s normally enough to inspire an envy-induced scroll through Instagram, but last night was more beautiful than usual.

Huma Abedin, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Jenny Mollen and Megan Pulleri (Hunter Abrams/BFA.com)

Other guests included Jenna Lyons, ​Huma Abedin, Amy Astley​, ​Stacey Bendet, Derek Blasberg, Athena Calderone and Selby Drummond.

Model Emily Ratajkowski ​led a toast to ​Sarah Hoover, while Brooklyn Museum Director ​Anne Pasternak​ paid tribute to ​Tom Sachs​.

Fashion house Chanel, which was also a co-chair of the evening, had manicurists on offer, with Sachs designed nail decals.

There was also an avant-garde performance by Mika Tajima ​featuring ballerina Alexandra Jacob​ – which was what would happen if a Harry Potter Dementor trained at the ballet. Later on, music by themisshapes saw guests into dinner.

The black tie hole theme was slightly edgier than your typical uptown art gala – and it was certainly enjoyed by the celebrity guests.