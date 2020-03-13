The latest headlines in your inbox

The crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused by the plane being flown too fast for its design limits, investigators have said.

The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) on Friday published the findings of a 14-month inquiry into the crash, which killed Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.

The Argentinian striker, 28, was flying from Nantes in France to Cardiff after signing for Cardiff City, when the Piper Malibu aircraft plunged into the Channel on January 21 last year.

AAIB’s report found the crash was caused when the aircraft broke up while being flown too fast for its design limits.

It added that Mr Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emiliano Sala (AFP/Getty Images)

An interim report by the official body published in August found that Mr Ibbotson was not licensed to conduct commercial flights.

It also said potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide had been detected in Sala’s blood in toxicology tests, which could have caused a heart attack or unconsciousness.

Relatives of Sala and Mr Ibbotson have called for the wreckage to be salvaged to provide answers, after attempts to lift it from the seabed failed amid poor weather.

The Piper Malibu aircraft that crashed carrying Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson (HO / AAIB / AFP)

The football star’s family crowdfunded £260,000 for a private search of the Channel after authorities abandoned efforts after a 24-hour scour of the sea proved fruitless.

Dorset Police, the Civil Aviation Authority and the coroner are also probing the crash.

David Ibbotson, who piloted the plane carrying Emiliano Sala (GoFundMe / Ibbotson Family)

It was announced on Wednesday that no further action will be taken against 64-year-old ex-football agent Willie McKay, from North Yorkshire, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the crash. He said he paid for the fatal flight but did not choose the pilot or the plane.

A pre-inquest review is due to be held at Bournemouth Coroner’s Court on Monday.

Cardiff City remains locked in a legal dispute with Nantes over payment of the footballer’s £15 million transfer fee.

In Pictures | Emiliano Sala tributes at Cardiff City | 02/02/2019

The Welsh club argue they were not liable for the full amount because Sala was not officially their player when he died.

In January, Cardiff City handed a file to French prosecutors urging them to launch an official investigation into Sala’s death.

Emiliano Sala’s sister Romina, left, and mother Mercedes (PA)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland is set to rule this summer on whether the Bluebirds should pay Nantes £5.3m, the first tranche of Sala’s transfer fee, in line with a Fifa order.

Two people were jailed in September last year for illegally accessing mortuary security camera images of Sala’s body.

CCTV company director Sherry Bray, 49, and her employee Christopher Ashford, 62, watched footage of the post-mortem examination and took screenshots of the images.

This page is being updated.