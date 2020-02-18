Emilia Clarke poses for photographers at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2015 in London, Sept. 8, 2015.In addition to starring in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Clarke played Sarah Connor in 2015’s “Terminator: Genisys.” Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

The British actress poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Dior fashion house during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, Oct. 2, 2015.GQ named Clarke Woman of the Year in September 2015. Credit: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Emilia Clarke, a London native, attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.In 2015, Esquire named Clarke the Sexiest Woman Alive. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from “Game of Thrones.” Credit: HBO

Emilia Clarke attends the “Game Of Thrones” Season 4 New York premiere at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on March 18, 2014, in New York. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from season 5 of “Game of Thrones.” Credit: HBO

Actress Emilia Clarke arrives at the premiere of HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke arrives at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2012, in Los Angeles. Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke speaks during the “Game of Thrones” panel at the HBO portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on Jan. 7, 2011, in Pasadena, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images