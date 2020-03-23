🔥Emerson Palmieri told to leave Chelsea and return to Italy by Roberto Mancini🔥

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has suggested Emerson Palmieri should leave Chelsea and return to Serie A.

The full-back, who joined from Roma in 2018, started the season as Frank Lampard’s first choice left-back but became a fringe player within the squad well before the Premier League was postponed.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta filled in on the left before Marcos Alonso forced his way back into the side, though Chelsea are keen to add a new left-back in the transfer window, with Leicester’s Ben Chilwell a top target.

Assessing his options for the Euros, now postponed a year to 2021, Mancini suggested Emerson should head back to Italy in order to get into the squad.

“As for the full-backs, we knew Adam Masina, although he disappeared from the radar a bit after his move to Watford,” Mancini told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Luca Pellegrini [the Cagliari full-back on loan from Juventus] already spent time with the senior squad and can improve.

“It would be nice if Emerson Palmieri, who hasn’t played much for Chelsea, could come and play in Italy.”