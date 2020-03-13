Emergency declared in Missouri; confirmed COVID-19 cases grow to 4

JEFFERSON CITY — In a rapid-fire turnaround, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.With the state now reporting four cases of the disease known as COVID-19, Parson said the state needs to ramp up its efforts as part of a nationwide response.”The spread of a COVID-19 and identification of additional cases in Missouri is likely to continue,” the governor’s executive order notes.He offered no additional details on the latest two cases, but said 90 other tests have come in negative.”Please know this situation changes daily,” Parson told reporters gathered in his office. “We knew this was coming and we are taking every step we can.””I think we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he added.The governor’s decision was emblematic of the whipsaw effects the virus has had on the world. It has led to thousands of deaths, mass quarantines and wildly swinging stock market results.On Thursday, when Parson announced the second case in the state during a press conference in Greene County, the Republican said he had no plans to follow the lead of other governors who had already declared an emergency over the outbreak.His announcement Friday, just 23 hours later, came less than three hours after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency after downplaying the risks of the disease for weeks.Major cities in Missouri, as well as sports leagues, have already taken steps to limit large crowds, leading to the cancellation of parades, concerts and sporting events. Visitors have been barred from the state’s sprawling prison system and its network of state-run nursing homes for veterans.It also follows calls from Democratic leaders in the Missouri House and his Democratic rival in the race for governor, who had urged him to use his power to declare the outbreak an emergency.He said he didn’t sign the order because he has doubts about whether local health providers can handle the outbreak.Rather, he said the purpose is to give the state more flexibility. Among the changes is an increase in tests, from a current level of about 1,000 to 1,600 through a partnership with University of Missouri and Washington University.”We are also taking steps to expand our COVID-19 testing capabilities,” Parson said.The declaration gives Parson the ability to tap into the “Missouri Disaster Fund” to combat the disease. It also gives him the power to impose rationing, seize property and waive enforcement of certain rules and laws.And, it gives the former sheriff more oversight over state banking laws to preserve the “safety and soundness of banks, credit unions and financial institutions.”Parson said the state also is seeking to boost the amount of protective gear for health care providers.And, he said he is working with state emergency management officials to plan for the possibility of housing victims.”We believe we will have the capability to deploy temporary structures… should the need arise,” Parson said.The declaration by Trump also will free up an estimated $50 billion for emergency relief to state and local government.Across the U.S., at least 1,663 people in 46 states and Washington, D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 41 patients with the virus have died.After traveling to Springfield Thursday to announce the state’s second presumptive positive case, the 64-year-old Republican had been spending Friday at his cattle farm in Bolivar.As news of his announcement began to take shape, a state plane flew to Polk County to bring him back to the Capitol for the announcement.The second case is a person is a person from Springfield in their 20s that had recently traveled to Austria and Parson called the case “travel-related.” There has been no known community person-to-person transmission in Missouri, the governor said.The patient was expected to recover and was under quarantine, said Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.The governor said he wasn’t pressured by state Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running against Parson for governor in November.Galloway on Friday morning said Parson “must issue an emergency declaration so that the state can access funds and take additional actions to respond to this growing public health emergency.“These funds are needed immediately to rapidly expand the availability of testing for COVID-19,” she said. “An emergency declaration gives the Governor unique powers that can expand the availability of public health resources and control community spread of the disease.”The move won support from GOP leaders in the Missouri House.“Governor Parson made the smart and right decision today to protect Missourians against the spread of the coronavirus by declaring a state of emergency for Missouri. We support this precautionary, yet important step that will enable healthcare providers and local health departments access to more resources. We stand ready to move quickly, if needed, to act on any emergency legislation to combat COVID-19. Democratic governors in Illinois, Kentucky and Kansas have issued emergency declarations, as well as Republican governors in Arkansas, Iowa, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Ohio.

