🔥Emergency bill to block early release of terrorists clears first Commons hurdle🔥

Emergency legislation designed to prevent terrorist offenders being released from prison halfway through their sentences has cleared its first hurdle in the Commons.

The Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Bill received an unopposed second reading in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

It will now progress to committee stage where amendments can be considered by MPs.

Ministers want to get legislation on to the statute book by February 27, before the next terrorist prisoner comes up for release.

It follows the Streatham terror attack earlier this month, when Sudesh Amman stabbed two bystanders with a knife he had grabbed from a shop.

The 20-year-old was jailed in December 2018 for possessing and distributing terrorist documents, but had been freed midway through his sentence less than a fortnight earlier.

It was the second attack in three months to be carried out by a convicted terrorist, after Usman Khan stabbed and killed two people at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge in November.

He had been released nearly a year earlier, halfway through a 16-year jail sentence.

Once the legislation has cleared the Commons, it will go to the House of Lords, where the Government has less control over the timetable.