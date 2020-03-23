Emergency aid package in limbo in Missouri Legislature

Cleaners disinfect common areas in the hallways of the Missouri Capitol in attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, March 18, in Jefferson City. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — With the coronavirus upending Missouri’s legislative session, the leaders of the House and Senate are gaming out scenarios of how they might be able to meet their constitutional duties, address the outbreak and keep government afloat in the coming months.They are facing multiple factors as they face a May 8 deadline to send Gov. Mike Parson a budget and an emergency spending package that includes $40 million in aid to fight the outbreak.Friday’s announcement that Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, had been hospitalized with COVID-19 further complicated the situation.The revelation about Runions, who was last in the Capitol on March 13, set off a cascade of House members announcing they would be self-quarantining for 14 days.Although this week was a planned break for both chambers, all eyes are on the Senate, where leaders are trying to figure out a way to safely meet and take action on the emergency aid.In a memo posted Friday on Twitter, Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, pledged to find a route through the roadblocks facing the Legislature.“I will do everything in my power to ensure the General Assembly, both Republicans and Democrats, rises to the challenge of this moment,” Rowden said.The first step in the process will be holding a committee meeting to sign off on the plan, which also includes hundreds of millions of dollars to help keep the state’s Medicaid program funded through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.But simple questions like where to meet, how to meet and when to meet have become complicated by social distancing and concerns about spreading the virus.Senate Appropriations Committee meetings are typically held in a crowded hearing room on the Capitol’s first floor. Along with senators, there are staff members, agency officials and lobbyists who are involved in the hearings.Under one idea under consideration, members would meet in a closed hearing room, with television monitors broadcasting their deliberations to other meeting rooms in the Capitol, where observers can sit with at least 6 feet of space between them in order to stave off transmission of the virus.“We recognize we may have to get creative to get this done, and that’s exactly what we’re committed to if necessary,” Rowden said.Republicans are expected to try and hold the line on amending the legislation because any changes would result in the proposal going back to the House, where concerns about the spread of the disease have officials working to clean the suite of offices Runions shared with eight other Democrats and their staffers.The reluctance to alter the emergency aid legislation comes as Democrats have complained it isn’t enough to address the health and economic effects of the pandemic.Any Democratic attempt to add in dollars carries a risk that members would be forcing senators to stay on the Senate floor for an extended debate and risk spreading the disease while also forcing the House to return to its chambers to approve those additions at some point down the road.“The process of identifying and implementing measures and resources to help Missourians will not be easy — but we will not take it lightly and we will not fail,” Rowden said.Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, said the inability of Democrats in the House to convince Republicans to put more money into the relief package means it probably won’t happen in the Senate either.“I think it is a huge opportunity lost,” said Aldridge, a freshmen who sits on the House Budget Committee.Like Aldridge, Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, is in self-quarantine in reaction to Runions’ diagnosis.He remained hopeful Monday the Senate can find a way to boost financial assistance to various programs and people affected by the health and economic challenges. But, from a practical standpoint, he also acknowledged it would be tough.“I hope they can get money added,” Kendrick said. “If that happens, we’ll have to be creative in how we see that through.”Those concerns are only addressing the emergency aid package.The House left town last week without sending their $30.9 billion budget plan to the Senate.The budget, which is comprised of more than a dozen separate spending bills, already takes time to work its way through both chambers.But now, with the stock market losing one-third of its value, mass layoffs and a drop in tax revenue, building the budget blueprint just became even more complicated.Before calling members back to the Capitol to finalize the budget, legislative leaders must decide on how to account for the likely downturn of revenues for the fiscal year beginning July 1.“I’m not sure when we’re going to come back and do the budget,” Aldridge said.Under the state Constitution, the Legislature is required to send its budget to Parson by May 8, indicating that lawmakers could be back in the building by mid to late April.The situation also appears to have all but dried up any other kinds of changes in state law that typically come when the House and Senate meet.Before the disease began dominating life throughout the world, Missouri lawmakers had been pushing to begin collecting sales taxes on online sales. They also had been attempting to approve sports betting and an expansion of slot machines into gas stations and bars.Now, those ideas, as well as legislation like a bill to lift residency requirement for St. Louis police officers, could be delayed until later in the summer or even next year.

