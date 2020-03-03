Elon Musk wants Jack Dorsey to remain CEO of Twitter

FILE – In this June 7, 2019, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Twitter shares rose Monday, March 2, 2020, following reports an activist investor took a stake in the social media service and plans to push for changes. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Francois Mori

Elon Musk said late on Monday he supported Jack Dorsey remaining as Twitter Inc.’s chief executive officer, two days after reports that activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has pushed for his removal from the role.“Just want (to) say that I support Jack as Twitter CEO,” the billionaire chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. tweeted, using the heart emoji to say Dorsey, a St. Louis native, has a good heart.

Just want say that I support @Jack as Twitter CEO. He has a good ❤️.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2020

Dorsey, 43, is one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent entrepreneurs, and also runs Square Inc., a mobile payments company he co-founded with St. Louisan Jim McKelvey. Dorsey and Musk have lauded each other on social media earlier. In an event early this year, Dorsey had asked Musk, who has over 31 million followers on Twitter, for advice on how to make the platform better.Hedge fund Elliott has amassed a stake in Twitter and will be seeking to install its own nominees to the social media company’s eight-member board when three of the directors stand for election, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources.

