🔥Ellisville rejects plan for apartment complex near Wildwood🔥

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council on Monday rejected a proposal for an apartment complex at 16216 Autumn View Terrace Drive, near the city’s border with Wildwood.Only Councilmen Dan Duffy and Vince McGrath were in favor.It was a turnaround from March 4, when only Roemerman and Councilwoman Cindy Pool were opposed.During public comment Monday night, before a crowd of about 40 people, about a dozen area residents — including a few from Wildwood — objected to plans by developer Autumn View Apartments LLC for up to 144 apartments in six three-story buildings with a clubhouse and swimming pool on just under 12 acres.The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in January had advised against the rezoning and the site development plan, which meant that at least five of the seven City Council votes would have been required to approve the proposals, instead of a simple majority. Bernard Raemy, with the developer, has said the $15 million project would have attracted more than 200 new residents in one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, paying rents of between $1,000 and $1,500 a month.But opponents weren’t convinced.“When I look out my kitchen window, I’ll be looking at their trash dumpster,” said Paul Stafford, of Wildwood.