Ellie Goulding has opened up on her “addiction” to exercise and said at one point working out was taking priority over recording music.

The singer, 33, said she used to go to the gym “every day” to offset the negative effects of being on tour and would skip writing new material in order to exercise.

“I don’t consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun,” she told The Sun.

“I felt I had to go to the gym every single day.

“I felt as though it was a survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well.

Goulding said she would skip recording to exercise (PA)

“When you go to the gym or you work out, you release so many endorphins. It’s such a good feeling that you just want to have that feeling over and over again.

“But when it got to the point where I was skipping the studio and skipping writing sessions to go to the gym, that was when it just wasn’t worth it.”

Goulding, who released her debut album Lights a decade ago, is back with new music, the single Worry About Me, featuring US singer Blackbear.

The track will feature on her upcoming album, set for release on June 5. It will be her first since 2015’s Delirium.

Goulding married art dealer Caspar Jopling last year and said she is now interested in “biohacking,” which she describes as “an extreme word” for “trying to be the healthiest version of yourself you can possibly be.”

She revealed she felt “inspired” by Jopling, a former rower who previously represented Team GB and the Youth Olympics in 2010.

However, the singer also admitted that she finds it strange that people want to see her start a family so soon after tying the knot.

“I’m just curious as to why there’s such an interest in it,” she told the paper.

“I’m trying to understand why people want women to have kids so bad. I felt as though the second I got married it was like, ‘When are you going to have kids?’”

With reporting by Press Association.