🔥Ellie Goulding: I want to honour female artists with album of covers🔥

Ellie Goulding wants to create an album of covers to honour the female singers who have inspired her.

The British singer, 33, below, topped the charts with her version of Joni Mitchell’s classic River last year.

She told the Evening Standard that covers allow her to focus on her vocals: “When I release songs and people say, ‘Oh, well, that’s not a very Ellie Goulding-type song’, that is why I love doing covers.

“It shows that my voice can be placed in so many different contexts.

(John Phillips/Getty Images)

“When I first started out I would just do covers. It was such a nice way to sing quite passionately about songs that I love, that somehow I could still have this kind of escapism because wasn’t my own thoughts and feelings and situations that I’d been in.

“I do love doing covers for that reason. It’s like acting, you are kind of playing a role and emulating someone else’s emotion when you’re doing that song.

“And I love the idea of doing a covers album of female artists that I love, and maybe that’s something that I will look into.”

Goulding’s latest release, Worry About Me, features US producer Blackbear. She said she chose the collaboration because she enjoys working with less well-known artists: “I like to work with people who are in inverted commas ‘up-and-coming’.

“I love the idea of giving them that extra push, and I love working with artists who go on to do great things.”