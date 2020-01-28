🔥Ellen DeGeneres breaks down honouring ‘friend’ Kobe Bryant during heartbreaking speech to open chat show: ‘Life is short’🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Ellen DeGeneres broke down as she honoured the late Kobe Bryant while opening her chat show yesterday, which will air today in the US.

While Jimmy Kimmell hosted his show without a live studio audience for the very first time, Ellen also paid tribute to one of the greatest athletes that ever lived, who was a regular guest on The Ellen Show.

‘Today is Monday, and yesterday was Sunday. It happened to be my birthday and the Grammy Awards. I was nominated, I didn’t win. Not the point,’ Ellen began.

‘Yesterday was supposed to be a celebratory day, and then we got tragic news about Kobe Bryant, and everything changed in a second. And that’s what I want to talk about.’

The comedian explained her chat show is filmed a week in advance and subsequently Monday’s episode wouldn’t mention the L.A. Lakers hero, who was killed in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.

Ellen continued: ‘Life is short, and it’s fragile, and we don’t know how many birthdays we have. So just– you don’t have to have a birthday to celebrate, just celebrate life.

‘And if you haven’t told someone you love them, do it now. Do it. Tell people you love them. Call your friends. Text your friends. Hug them. Kiss them.’

The US has been left shaken by the tragedy, with Sunday night’s Grammys clouded by grief as several performers and winners paid tribute to the father-of-four.

Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West and Drake were just a handful of the many stars who paid their respects to the basketball giant while Kylie Jenner revealed she often rode in the chopper which fell more than 500 feet over 15 seconds just 17 miles from the basketball camp they were heading to.

He leaves behind his wife Vanessa and three children.

The Ellen Show airs on NBC in the US and ITV2 in the UK.





