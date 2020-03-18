🔥Ellen DeGeneres attempts a 4,000-piece puzzle while social distancing and it doesn't go to plan🔥

Ellen DeGeneres, like many, is searching for a way to fill the time as she self-isolates – but one attempt to keep herself entertained was doomed from the start.

Over a series of videos posted to her Instagram account, DeGeneres documented her attempts to begin a 4,000 – yes, four thousand(!!) – piece puzzle.

Addressing the camera from her (extremely spacious, light-filled) living room, the TV host said: “I’m bored, I’m sure everybody’s bored… (this puzzle) is gonna keep me busy for at least an hour.

“I haven’t done them in a long time, but it shouldn’t be that hard right?”

Famous last words. In a second video, she revealed that she counted all the pieces, only to discover there were 3999.

“Portia (de Rossi, DeGeneres’ wife) suggested that I read a book, so I’m gonna read a book,” she said in defeat.

But another twist in the saga arrived as the missing piece was discovered under the table. DeGeneres jumped back in, revealing she was first going to turn over all the pieces.

In a final video of admitted defeat, she came to the devastating conclusion that her table was simply not big enough to hold all of the pieces.

The presenter had fans and celebrities alike riveted over the saga. Model Chrissy Teigen wrote: “what if the missing piece… is you”.

But DeGeneres seemed finally done with the puzzle, later posting a photo of herself surrounded by her dogs, kicking her feet up on the sofa.

Though her lounge arguably looked big enough to house a 4000 piece puzzle anywhere (the floor?) each to their own…

DeGeneres was not the only celebrity to document their social distancing on social media. Lady Gaga shared a snap with her boyfriend, writing: “day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves.

“Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving.”

Taylor Swift posted an adorable snap of her cat Meredith, writing: “For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith.”