Elite — Courtesy of Netflix Are you ready for the new installment into the popular Spanish Netflix Original? Elite season 3 is heading to Netflix tonight, and here are the details.It’s time to pick up the Spanish elite boarding school story once more. Elite season 3 is out this week. In fact, it’s on Netflix tonight.There isn’t much longer to wait. You can start streaming the all-new episodes from 3: 01 a.m. ET. That’s 12: 01 a.m. PT. With our clock change and not one happening in the UK just yet, it means a 7 a.m. release for the Brits. Exciting, right?At the end of season 2, the police had to release Polo. Despite him being the murderer, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him and now he’s been let out in the wild. He hopes for things to return to normal, but that definitely isn’t possible. The entire school is against him now.The arrest was public, after all. Despite the whole “innocent until proven guilty” thing, you know that the students are going to look at him as the murderer. It doesn’t matter that things didn’t go to trial.Polo’s return to the school will lead to another tragedy. After looking at the promo for the season, it looks like Polo is going to become the next victim. Is this going to be revenge against him? Will someone take vigilante justice? Maybe it’s going to be a little like Murder on the Orient Express where all students have been involved in his death at some point.Meanwhile, Samuel, Christian and Nadia will experience their final months at the boarding school. It’s certainly been one hell of a ride for them, and now they need to make decisions that will change everything forever. Expect plenty of jealous, love, sex and more. It wouldn’t be a season of Elite without them!Are you ready for the all-new season? It’s on Netflix tonight.