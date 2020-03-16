🔥Elisabeth Moss urges 'take care' as coronavirus halts Handmaid's Tale production🔥

Elisabeth Moss has confirmed that production on The Handmaid’s Tale series four has been halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, who stars as Offred in the dystopian drama, said filming had been put on hold “to preserve the health and safety of our cast and crew and join the world in an attempt to flatten the curve.”

The actress shared a photo of the red cloaks and white bonnets, worn by the show’s oppressed handmaids, hanging unworn on a rack.

She said production would restart “as soon as it’s safe to do so” and urged people to “stay safe and healthy and take care of yourselves”.

Moss, 37, was the latest celebrity urging their followers to take measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Taylor Swift, 30, called on her followers to cancel their plans and “truly isolate”.

She said on Instagram Stories: “I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now.

“I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening.

“This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

“It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

On hold: Moss in Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lady Gaga, 33, shared a message of unity and kindness on Twitter.

She said: “This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community.

“We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced.

“My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem.

“We then have control. We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time.”

Ariana Grande urged people not to ignore the gravity of the situation and criticised some for sounding “stupid and privileged”.

The 26-year-old said on Instagram Stories: “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like, ‘This isn’t a big deal’, ‘We’ll be fine’, ‘We still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind.

“I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger.

“You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, warned people to “stay at home” in a light-hearted video featuring his miniature donkey Lulu and miniature pony Whiskey.

“We don’t go out. We don’t go to restaurants. We don’t do anything like that anymore here,” he told fans as he fed the animals carrots.

He added: “See the important thing is that you stay at home. Because there is a curfew now. No one is allowed out, especially someone who is 72 years old.”