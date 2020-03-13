The latest headlines in your inbox

At least 11 MPs are in self-isolation today following coronavirus advice from public health authorities.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is among those in self-isolation and was tested for the Covid-19 virus earlier in the week.

A source told the Standard her results had come back negative but doctors had advised her to self-isolate for a further seven days “as a precaution”. They said the Cabinet minister will be “cracking on with the job remotely”.

Ms Trevelyan had come into contact with junior health minister Nadine Dorries who tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantined at home.

International Development Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (AFP via Getty Images)

A member of her staff also fell ill and the MP’s office has been cordoned off in the Commons.

Officials are trying to trace all the people Ms Dorries has been in contact with. The MP for Cheltenham Alex Chalk revealed in a Facebook video he was taking the “safer course” and self-isolating after talking to Ms Dorries.

He said: “I got a call … from Public Health England saying that because I’d had a conversation with Nadine Dorries in the library last week the safer course was to self-isolate for a few days.”

Fellow Tory William Wragg confirmed on Twitter that he would “isolate myself” for a week after developing symptoms.

Health minister Edward Argar, Andrew Bridgen, Sir Charles Walker, Ruth Edwards, Rachael Maskell and Dr Lisa Cameron have all self-isolated and are staying away from Parliament.

Empty London during Coronavirus

At least two further unnamed MPs are understood to be in self-isolation.

Ministers have started trying out “electronic red boxes” to allow them to work from home during the outbreak, according to The Telegraph.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowed “we will keep Parliament open” but admitted it might have to function differently. Dominic Raab was also tested after he coughed repeatedly during the Budget.