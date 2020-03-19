🔥Elephants get drunk on corn wine and fall asleep after breaking into Chinese village under coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A photo of two elephants sleeping after getting drunk on corn wine in an area under coronavirus lockdown has gone viral on social media.

A group of 14 elephants entered a village in Yunnan, China, where people are social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reddit user ADarkcid shared a photo of two of the elephants in the group sleeping after drinking too much corn wine.

He wrote: “While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants broke into a village in Yunan province, looking for corn and other food.

“They ended up drinking 30kg of corn wine and got so drunk that they fell asleep in a nearby tea garden.”

The photos have since been shared widely on Twitter, garnering thousands of likes.

Conservationist Parveen Kaswan wrote that many elephants are fond of alcohol and seek it out – and return to places where they found it before.

“In tribal belts people hide country-made alcohol but somehow elephants find it,” he wrote.

“They mark the houses also where they found that last time. If they see drunk people they get irritated also, since it was not shared with them.”

The Covid-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China.

On Thursday, China’s national health commission said there were no new domestic transmissions of the virus there for the first time since the outbreak started.