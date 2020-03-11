elephant-and-castle-on-lockdown-as-police-investigate-suspicious-vehicle

🔥Elephant and Castle on lockdown as police investigate suspicious vehicle🔥

News
John koli0

An area of Elephant & Castle has been cordoned off while police investigate a suspicious vehicle. 

Roads in the area have been shut off, with photos showing emergency service vehicles near a people carrier with a full boot inside the cordon. 

The Bakerloo Line also has no service between Elephant & Castle and Lambeth North while police investigate the incident. 

The Metropolitan Police confirmed there was a “suspect vehicle”.

More follows….

