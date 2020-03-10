Election officials take extra steps to protect voters from coronavirus

The coronavirus scare has spurred local election authorities in St. Louis County and St. Charles County to distribute sanitizing items to polling places.Eric Fey, Democratic director for the St. Louis County Election Board, said the board has sent hand sanitizing liquids and wipes to all 357 polling places.He added that plastic gloves will be available for staffers who handle returns and equipment coming in Tuesday night.In St. Charles County, elections director Kurt Bahr said he bought a tub of Lysol wipes for each of his county’s 106 polling places and will have gloves for election judges at those locations. He said he was unable to also find hand sanitizer in time for Tuesday’s vote.Meanwhile, at the St. Louis Election Board, GOP director Gary Stoff said he and his staff were trying to find hand sanitizers and wipes for city polling places but as of 2: 30 p.m. had been unable to locate any for sale amid the run on such products.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The former vice president spoke to several hundred people at a rally aimed at boosting turnout for the Missouri presidential primary on Tuesday.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has said the city can’t ‘arrest or prosecute’ its way out of its crime problem.

The former vice president is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, but the location has not yet been announced.

Transgender men, women and children, as well as their families, doctors and advocates, stridently oppose measures to ban hormone therapies.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Council members said the Page administration didn’t tell them how a new contract with 800 officers would impact the fund

Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, will take over as minority leader

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.