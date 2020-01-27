🔥Elderly woman, cat saved from house fire in Dorchester, 5 residents displaced🔥

Two residents were rescued from a house fire in Dorchester on Sunday. One was a 98-year-old woman, and the other was a cat named Sparkles.

Both were rescued from the third floor of the home at 357 Seaver St., according to spokesman for the Boston Fire Department. Officials snapped a photo of a firefighter clutching the rescued feline, and then administering oxygen – Sparkles was experiencing some shortness of breath.

All occupants safely out of the building. A Firefighter was able to save a cat from the third floor and he administered oxygen to the feline that was short of breath. pic.twitter.com/3aSSG0OnYo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020

Boston firefighters were called to the scene around 4: 15 p.m. on Sunday. “Heavy fire” was seen on the first floor of the building, which stands 2 1/2 stories.

One of the woman’s grandsons, along with firefighters, helped her from the home, Boston 25 reported.

“[She was] a little disoriented, a lot of smoke, due to her advanced age, Boston EMS felt it was good to take her to the hospital and get evaluated,” District Fire Chief Erik Pettaway told the news station.

A spokesman for the department didn’t have an update on the woman’s condition on Monday, but did say that Sparkles is OK and was taken in by a neighbor.

At approximately 4: 15 pm heavy fire showing from the 1st floor of a 2. 1/2 story building at 357 Seaver St Dorchester. One resident was rescued from the 3rd floor. pic.twitter.com/sW4H1Iylh7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020

The department reported at 4: 41 p.m. that the fire was knocked down.

Heavy fire knocked down all companies are working pic.twitter.com/ZVNCetznJu — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020

Four people were taken to the hospital, and five residents were displaced, according to the fire department. Damages are thought to exceed $100,000, and residents were being helped by the Red Cross.