Elbow soreness keeps Cardinals’ Goldschmidt from lineup against Mets

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt stretches before taking live batting practice at spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who has been dealing with what his manager described as “off and on discomfort” in his right elbow, is out of the lineup Wednesday as the team heads to Port St. Lucie for a Grapefruit League exhibition game against the Mets.The news, shared by manager Mike Shildt, comes as key Cardinals who did not make the team’s two-game trip to the other side of the state earlier this week return to action. The only other exception is second baseman Kolten Wong, who is nearly back from some time off after a pitch drilled him in the calf. Goldschmidt had an MRI Monday that did not reveal any ligament damage. The issue is being referred to as inflammation. Goldschmidt said he expects to return to games this week.”He’s fine,” Shildt said about Goldschmidt. “He’s fine. Just making sure everything is OK with his arm, and everything. But he’s in a good space.””We are taking another look at it. We are just making sure he’s fine. It’s not anything. We are just being super pro-active with it.””It’s going to be a couple days.”The ache in Goldschmidt’s right elbow before spring started caused the first baseman to ease into throwing drills slower than normal. He has served as a designated hitter multiple times.Goldschmidt’s swing has looked strong, and he said Wednesday the elbow has not bothered him hitting, just while throwing occasionally. He’s averaging .300 with a .462 on-base percentage and a .700 slugging percentage thanks to six hits, two doubles and two home runs in 20 Grapefruit League at-bats. He’s walked five times and struck out twice.“I can obviously throw and do that — just want to be smart this early in camp,” Goldschmidt told the Post-Dispatch late last month. “It’s fine. I think just being smart and trying to limit the throws a little bit to make sure the soreness is fully gone and doesn’t turn into something that is serious. Nothing out of the norm.”Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star, has been placed on the injured list just once during his nine-season career. That was for a fractured left hand in 2014.Goldschmidt said Wednesday that he could have played today, but that he and the team felt this approach was best. He did fielding drills in the morning but did not throw.As for Wong, Shildt said “there is a good chance” the second baseman will return the Grapefruit League play Thursday.Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas is on schedule to play catch today, the first step in determining his path back from a forearm issue.

