🔥El Paso zoo lets forlorn lovers name cockroaches after their exes, gets 16,000 submissions🔥

The heartbroken gathered on Valentine’s Day weekend to watch a host of animals at the El Paso Zoo in Texas devour cockroaches — all in the name of (soured) love.

In one of many livestreams posted to Facebook, Sarah Borrego films a zookeeper holding a “very specific roach” close to the mouth of Fido, a rhinoceros iguana.

“We are going to go ahead and name him Aaron,” Borrego, the zoo’s events coordinator, says in the livestream. Fido, squinting his eyes, barely leans his head in, as the zookeeper pushes Aaron the cockroach closer to the iguana’s face.

“Fido, does Aaron look appetizing to you? No, Aaron’s not that great,” she says. “I think Fido knows what Aaron did. Fido, how does it taste? Bitter? Cold? Yeah, that sounds like Aaron.”

Another video shows meerkats chowing down; a zookeeper drops the cockroaches on the ground and the small hoard of animals claws for the treat. As one zookeeper draws a roach, another announces the name of someone’s ex:

“Eddie.” Splat. “Jason.” Splat. “Larry.” Splat. “Shannon.” Splat.

After a successful campaign last year, Borrego organized the zoo’s second annual Quit Bugging Me campaign, which sees forlorn lovers name a cockroach after an ex. Later, via livestreams, they can watch captive animals feast on their symbolic heartbreaker. And if they feel especially brokenhearted, they can leave a donation for the zoo, instead of buying chocolates.

The Valentine’s holiday has “become so cliche, so commercial,” Borrego told the National Post, explaining that she wanted to change all that.

“It’s just a chore to do Valentine’s Day,” she said. “What’s the point? There’s no love. So last year I was like, ‘I’m done with it. I’m done seeing all the lovey-dovey stuff. Let’s do something gross. Let’s do something something fun. We’re at the zoo!’”

That’s when the idea of feeding cockroaches named after people’s exes came to life. “Let’s do that. Your ex is a cockroach and (they’re) going to go inside the tummy of an animal.”

Last year, the zoo received 7,000 names and received $3,000 in donations. Those numbers went up significantly this time around, with more than 16,000 names submitted and more than $12,000 in donations received. Submissions came from all over the world, Borrego said, including Canada, Australia, the U.K. and even the Czech Republic.

To entice would-be donors, the campaign even included a rule that for every $1,000 raised, the zoo director would eat one cockroach.

The director ended up eating 12, but over the course of the weekend rather than in one sitting, just “to give his stomach a bit of rest,” Borrego said. “I wouldn’t say he enjoyed it, but he was a good sport.”

While the zoo enlisted all sorts of animals to crunch some ex-roaches — from iguanas to shrews to skinks — the biggest roach-eaters are actually the meerkats. It was a group effort among the El Paso animals to digest all 16,000 roaches, with handlers feedings them over three days from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16.

Off the top of her head, Borrego said she couldn’t pinpoint which name was submitted the most. However, “there were definitely more male names” than female, she said. She thinks that’s because women tend to hold on to things a bit longer, before using the cockroaches as a form of closure.

Just like one of her own friends did.

As it turned out, Borrego said a pal’s ex, Aaron — yes, the namesake of Aaron the cockroach who was fed to Fido the iguana — was caught redhanded just days before the meerkats were set to ravage the roaches.

“My friend, and our other friend, went to go get coffee in the morning and in the drive-thru was her boyfriend with another woman,” Borrego told the Post. Thankfully, Borrego had a plan.

“Don’t worry,” she told her friend. “I’ll call him out on air and name a cockroach after him.”