🔥El Clasico teams: Real Madrid vs Barcelona lineups, team news and injury latest🔥

Real Madrid and Barcelona lock horns this evening as the Bernabeu plays host to what could prove to be a LaLiga title deciding El Clasico.

Our Spanish Football Correspondent Ben Hayward runs us though the team news and injury latest ahead of this match, and offers his predicted lineups for the match…

Real Madrid team news

Gareth Bale could return to the Real Madrid starting XI in the absence of Eden Hazard.

Hazard is out for at least two months after suffering the recurrence of an ankle injury during just his second match back, limping off in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Levante.

Coach Zinedine Zidane opted for Vinicius Junior and Isco in his line-up for the Champions League last-16 game against Manchester City on Wednesday, with Bale only featuring as a late substitute.

The winger’s time on the pitch coincided with City’s comeback, but there was little he could do to prevent it and now looks like being given a chance to impress in Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga.

Elsewhere, Toni Kroos will return in midfield after he was surprisingly left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes by Zidane on Wednesday. The German is likely to replace Luka Modric in the XI.

Along with Hazard, Marco Asensio is also still sidelined, while Rodrygo is suspended after he was sent off playing for Madrid’s youth side Castilla last weekend.

Real Madrid predicted XI: (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane​, Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Barcelona team news

Barcelona’s recent signing Martin Braithwaite is in line to start at the Bernabeu.

The Denmark striker, who was brought in from Leganes in an €18million transfer earlier in February after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the rest of the season, has impressed in training and could feature from the outset in the top-of-the-table LaLiga derby.

Braithwaite, who made his debut as a substitute in last weekend’s 5-0 win over Eibar and is only eligible to play in the league, was tried alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann by coach Quique Setien on Friday and is set to take Ansu Fati’s place in the line-up.

Gerard Pique limped off in the 1-1 draw away to Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the centre-back trained on Friday and is ready to start for Barca on Sunday.

Left-back Jordi Alba also took part in Friday’s session and could return after injury, but Sergi Roberto is out along with long-term absentees Luis Suarez and Dembele.

Barca are two points above Madrid in top spot ahead of Sunday’s game at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona predicted XI: (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Messi, Braithwaite, Griezmann